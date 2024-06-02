Ohio shooting leaves 1 dead, dozens more wounded: Police

​

A mass shooting overnight in Akron, Ohio, left one person dead and at least 26 people wounded, according to police.

The Akron Police Department said the shooting happened shortly after midnight Sunday morning near Kelly Ave. and 8th Ave., WEWS reported.

Multiple 911 calls were made about numerous people being shot, police said.

A short time later, victims began arriving at local hospitals.

The one deceased victim was described as a 27-year-old man.

Police discovered a gun and dozens of bullet casings at the crime scene.

No suspect has been located by police.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the police department for additional information.