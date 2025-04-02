Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating small plane crash, pilot dead

​

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a small plane crashed in Tuscarwas County, Ohio.

The incident, which involved a 1973 Cessna 310Q fixed-wing multi-engine plane, happened just after 5 p.m. in Mill Township, Ohio.

The New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Patrol said the plane took off from Harry Clever Field Airport at 4:40 p.m. and crashed in a farm field in Mill Township at 5:08 p.m.

The pilot died in the crash, according to officials.

Though the plane could carry six people, there were no other occupants.

The cause of the crash and identity of the single occupant are still under investigation, according to a highway patrol spokesperson.

Officials noted there were no distress calls made prior to the plane going down because there was not an air traffic control tower at the small airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) were notified and will conduct their own investigations, according to highway patrol.

The NTSB and FAA did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.