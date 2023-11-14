Ohio State student struck in broad daylight by unknown shooter while walking home near campus

​

A stray bullet struck an Ohio State University student in the leg on Monday evening while the student was walking off-campus, according to police.

The shooting occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Monday on the 1400 block of North High Street — a busy strip with restaurants, bars and apartment complexes near OSU’s campus north of downtown Cleveland.

“We are aware that a student was struck in the leg by a stray bullet, and we are very thankful the individual was not more seriously injured,” OSU spokesperson Benjamin Johnson told Fox News Digital in a statement. “We have reached out to offer the student any support needed. The incident occurred off campus, and we will assist the CPD investigation in any way possible.”

A spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Police told Fox News Digital that the shooting victim appeared to be “just a bystander walking to their apartment when they were struck.”

Cleveland authorities located the victim upon arrival at the scene Monday afternoon and transported the student to a nearby hospital, where he was treated and in stable condition.

The police spokesperson added that a preliminary investigation also indicated that a second person, who was not an OSU student, was taken to the hospital via private transportation. The condition of that person’s injuries was not disclosed in the report.

Authorities are still trying to determine the second person’s involvement, if any, in the shooting.

There are numerous security cameras in the area, and police are looking at Monday afternoon footage from those cameras as part of their investigation. No additional information was available at the time of publication.