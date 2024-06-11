Ohio suspect accused of killing toddler outside Giant Eagle smirks in court as dad looks on

​

The suspect accused of fatally stabbing a 3-year-old Ohio boy outside of a Giant Eagle supermarket last week was caught on video appearing to smile and smirk in court as a judge read an indictment against her.

The display involving Bionca Ellis unfolded on Monday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court before Jared Wood, the father of slain toddler Julian Wood, asked the judge to “Just do whatever you can to keep this monster behind bars.”

“That day, one week ago, she took everything from us. There’s nothing that could ever replace my son or anything that my wife and I, even our other kids, are going through. It’s horrendous. I really wish no bail. Period,” Wood told the court.

Wood told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that he had “no comment” on the case or regarding Ellis’ behavior in court.

Ellis, a 32-year-old from Cleveland, eventually had her bail set at $5 million on charges including aggravated murder and endangering children in relation to the June 3 attack allegedly targeting Wood and his mother Margot in the parking lot of the Giant Eagle location in North Olmsted.

Police previously said Ellis obtained the knife used in the attack at a thrift store next to the Giant Eagle. They have released surveillance video of her wandering around the shopping center in the moments before the stabbing.

North Olmsted Detective Sgt. Matt Beck told reporters last week that Ellis “walked over to Giant Eagle, where she was on their cameras, spotted Mrs. Wood and her son and then proceeded to follow them out to the parking lot.

“Somewhere near their vehicle, Mrs. Ellis then attacked the two of them,” he added. “”There is no indication why she committed this. There is some mental health concerns that we have, but nothing concrete at this point.”

Julian Wood later died at a local hospital while Margot Wood, 37, received treatment for a stab wound to her shoulder, which prosecutors say she suffered while trying to pull her child out of a shopping cart during the assault, according to The Associated Press.

“This case is truly devastating,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said in a statement. “As a father, I could not begin to imagine this grief, but I can promise that we will do everything in our power to bring justice for Julian Wood and the Wood family.”