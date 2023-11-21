Ohio teen allegedly killed older boyfriend’s mother with rock after asking him to do it himself: report

​

An Ohio girl, 17, accused of killing her 33-year-old boyfriend’s mother with a rock in May, appeared in court for the first time Friday, according to local news.

Kaitlyn Coones allegedly killed Jonathan Jones’ 53-year-old mother, Nicole Jones, inside the woman’s Sylvania Township home — only after she gave him an ultimatum to do it himself, prosecutors revealed for the first time on Nov. 17.

“Kaitlyn had told Jonathan that they needed to do something about his mother because she was preventing them from being together,” Sylvania Township Detective Albright said of his interview with Coones, according to Cleveland 19.

Investigators believe the 17-year-old foster child had been living in Jonathan’s room in his mother’s house before the murder, Cleveland 19 reported.

Prosecutors said Coones would climb in through Jonathan’s bedroom window so that his mother would not know she was living in her house.

On the day of Nicole’s murder, Coones allegedly gave her boyfriend five hours to kill his mother himself. After five hours had passed, she gave him another hour before allegedly taking the crime into her own hands, ABC 13 reported.

While Nicole was looking in the refrigerator, the 17-year-old allegedly strangled her and bludgeoned her in the head with a rock while Jonathan was in the living room, prosecutors testified, according to ABC 13.

The suspects then allegedly purchased trash bags and a tarp, which they used to wrap Nicole’s body, and cleaned up the crime scene before traveling to a nearby apartment building, where they discarded the victim’s body in a dumpster. Investigators reportedly do not believe her body will ever be recovered, according to ABC 13.

Stark County Children’s Services had reported Coones missing from state custody in April.

After Nicole’s murder in May, local police named her son as a suspect in Coones’ disappearance. Law enforcement soon obtained information leading them to believe the pair fled to Mexico.

U.S. Marshals apprehended Jones in Mexico on May 8 and located Coones, who was later charged with aggravated murder, murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse, according to ABC 13.

Coones’ attorney, Ann Baronas, is reportedly arguing that Coones is Jonathan’s victim, the outlet reported.