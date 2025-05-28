Ohio teen dies after falling off float at Memorial Day parade

​

A 13-year-old Ohio boy died Monday after falling off a Memorial Day parade float in Green, Ohio.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Matthew Schultz’s death on Tuesday, saying the seventh-grader fell from the front of a trailer float being hauled by a Ford F-150 and was struck by the trailer’s tires around 11:23 a.m. Monday while the float was moving at 5 mph or slower.

There were a total of seven children, ranging in age from 7 to 13, and two adults riding the trailer during the parade.

“Matthew was a fun, loving, Star Wars-obsessed, fruit snack-loving, amazing young man,” a GoFundMe page for the Schultz family titled, “Support the Schultz Family After Tragic Loss,” reads. “He was the best son and big brother. He was everyone’s best friend. The love we had for him is immeasurable.”

Donations will “help ease the family’s burden of funeral expenses and bills,” the GoFundMe states. “This way, they can take more time off work and focus on healing.”

Green Fire and EMS were behind the float when the incident occurred. Personnel witnessed Matthew’s fall and “immediately responded,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Matthew was transported to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

North Canton City Schools is offering counseling services to students impacted by the tragedy, according to WKYC.

“The loss of a young life is deeply devastating, and our thoughts and prayers are with Matthew’s family, friends, classmates, and teachers during this unimaginable time,” North Canton City Schools said in a statement to WKYC. “He was a kind and caring student. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and to everyone affected by this tragedy.”