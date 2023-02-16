Ohio train derailment: East Palestine mayor agrees to Q&A session after outburst from frustrated resident

​

An Ohio resident visibly frustrated with the response to the East Palestine toxic train derailment on Feb. 3 told city officials at a scheduled town hall Wednesday, “This is not why we came here,” prompting a change to the meeting’s format.

The resident appeared frustrated at the town’s decision to switch the Wednesday town hall to an open house format rather than a question and answer session. After the resident’s outburst, the mayor agreed to do a question and answer session.

“Everybody that came here expected a h–l of a lot more than what we’re getting right now,” the resident said.

Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Columbiana County Health District, Columbiana County EMA, Ohio EMA, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ohio Department of Agriculture, and East Palestine all had tables set up at the event.

OHIO CONGRESSMAN SLAMS ‘BLAME GAME’ AFTER BUTTIGIEG PASSES BUCK ON DERAILED TRAIN IN EAST PALESTINE

A train with 50 rail cars, 10 of which were carrying vinyl chloride, derailed in East Palestine on Feb. 3. The derailment caused hazardous chemicals to spill onto the ground and sent a plume of smoke into the air.

Officials conducted a controlled release of chemicals in the days after the derailment because of the major risk of a major explosion which forced residents to evacuate.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Ohio officials said that both the air and water in East Palestine are safe, but residents are reporting various health issues that are extending to their pets.

One resident asked officials about the “concerns about dead fish” that have been seen in the area.

“When I see something cause death in a living creature, it causes fear,” the individual said.

“What happened with the fish was that there was a release of these small organic compounds directly into the water and those fish were directly effected,” an Ohio health official responded.

OHIO REPUBLICAN INVITES BUTTIGIEG TO EAST PALESTINE TOWN HALL AFTER TRAIN DERAILMENT: ‘I’LL SAVE A SEAT’

The health official said similar exposure hasn’t been seen in the air or drinking water.

East Palestine residents Nathan Izotic and his wife Kelly said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that they are experiencing the chemical’s impacts first-hand after the train derailment.

“We are seeing them locally and inside of our bodies. What we’re experiencing- local fish in our creeks have died….oily sheens and coloration in our water….[the] constant smell of burning plastics and chemicals in the air…issues with our dog…vomiting, acting lethargic. It’s scary stuff here,” Izotic said.

Nathan Velez, another resident of East Palestine, said that he’s experienced persistent headaches.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“My house is just across the tracks … and it smells, too. You can’t spend a lot of time here without feeling like crap,” he said. “And my question is why, if it’s okay if it’s safe, and all these people say it’s safe, if it’s so safe and okay then why does it hurt?”

Fox News’ Chris Pandolfo and Ashley Carnahan contributed to this report.