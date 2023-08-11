Ohio US customs agents seize ‘Sesame Street’ Elmo vitamin bottles filled with THC gummies

​

Cincinnati, Ohio-based U.S. Customs and Border Protection (USCBP) agents recently seized what appeared to be a shipment of “Sesame Street” children’s vitamin containers with the popular puppet Elmo on the label, but the tyke-sized gummy chewables turned out to contain THC, the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis.

The USCBP field office in Chicago, which oversees the Midwest CBP operations, posted images of the containers on social media Thursday.

TEXAS DUO PLEADS GUILTY AFTER POLICE DISCOVER OVER 5K GRAMS OF METH CONCEALED BY COOKIES

“Is Elmo a drug pusher? No, but drug smugglers will use their likeness to ship their product,” the post read.

The agency said Cincinnati CBP stopped the shipment of children’s Omega-3 vitamins, which tested positive for THC.

CBP OFFICERS IN TEXAS SEIZE ‘METH VEGGIES’ WORTH MORE THAN $4 MILLION

Over 50 pounds of THC gummies were seized.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

CBP also said the shipment originated in Canada.