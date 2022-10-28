Oklahoma burglary suspect drowns after jumping in pond while running from police

​

A burglary suspect jumped into a pond in Tulsa, Oklahoma, as he ran from police in the early hours of Thursday morning and drowned, according to police.

Officers were called to an apartment complex’s clubhouse in east Tulsa about a potential break-in at about 4:30 a.m. and found a shattered front door.

The suspect had apparently stripped off his wet clothing and was found naked inside an office area, where he was taken into custody.

“As officers were continuing their investigation, the suspect made a break for it, kicked open the back door of the clubhouse, then jumped over the patio railing and into the pond,” the police department said.

Officers jumped into the pond, which had little to no visibility, to try to rescue the suspect, but he went under and never resurfaced.

A dive team responded to the scene and recovered the suspect’s body from about 10 feet of water later on Thursday morning.

The man’s identity has not been released by police.