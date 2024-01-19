Oklahoma dad flees car crash, leaving dying teen daughter, vodka, pills behind: report

​

An Oklahoma father allegedly fled the scene after crashing his car into a street sign last week, leaving his injured wife and children – including his 16-year-old, who succumbed to her injuries – behind in the wreck.

Elliott Binney, 41, had two black eyes and a busted lip in his Tulsa County Jail mugshot, taken several hours after the Jan. 11 rollover crash.

The Bixby Police Department responded to the scene around 9:20 p.m., and transported Binney’s wife and two elementary school-aged children to a hospital to treat their injuries, 2 News reported.

Shelby Binney was not wearing a seat belt when the family’s SUV crashed, police told the outlet, and was thrown from the vehicle upon impact. Later that evening, police told the outlet she was pronounced dead in a hospital.

Meanwhile, Binney was nowhere to be found. His wife, still at the scene, told police that they had gotten into a heated argument in the moments before the crash.

The arrest and booking report revealed that a bottle of vodka and several pill bottles with their labels ripped off were found in Binney’s car, 2 News reported, and the father later admitted that the family purchased the liquor earlier in the night, and that he had taken several swigs before he crashed.

But by the time he was apprehended the next morning, it was too late to test Binney’s blood alcohol content, police told 2 News. The father would later claim that an oil slick caused him to skid and run off the road, Fox 23 reported.

Police tracked him down to Checotah, about 50 miles away, the morning after the crash. Binney initially fled on foot, they believe, before getting into a second vehicle to further distance himself from the crash.

“He walked to a family-owned business and retrieved a vehicle. We were able to track this vehicle electronically and ultimately made an arrest in the case,” Bixby Police Chief Todd Blish told FOX23.

The arrest report revealed a handle of vodka and pill bottles with their labels ripped off were recovered in the second vehicle, a gray pickup truck, when Binney was apprehended, the outlet reported.

An unnamed witness told 2 News they saw a disoriented man standing outside the crashed SUV that evening. When the witness asked the man to sit down and asked if anyone was injured in the car, he recalled, the disoriented man ran away.

Earlier, witnesses reportedly saw Binney driving about 70 mph and illegally passing cars, police said.

Binney was charged with leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death, first-degree manslaughter and passing a vehicle in a no-passing zone, according to online records, which showed he was released from Tulsa County Jail after posting $102,100 bond.

Binney has an extensive history of reckless driving and hit-and-runs, according to records obtained on the Oklahoma State Courts Network, including previous DUIs and three previous charges for leaving the scene of an accident that were dismissed in 2010 and 2016.

He was also previously convicted on larceny from a retailer and assault with a dangerous weapon charges in 2002, records show.

Shelby Binney was a sophomore and cheerleader at Bixby High School, and was remembered as a “bright light” with a “heart of gold” in a social media post from her cheerleading gym.

Both her mother and Binney shared memorial photos of their daughter on their respective Facebook profiles.