Oklahoma driver stops truck, tackles suspect running from officers in downtown Tulsa

A driver in Tulsa, Oklahoma, put on the brakes last week to tackle a suspect he saw running from police officers.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, the incident began when officers stopped a man and a woman in the city’s downtown area on Thursday to question them.

Police ordered the man, who lied and said his name was David, to have a seat on the curb. He started to walk toward the curb as if he was going to sit down but took off running instead, making his way across multiple lanes of traffic.

Bodycam footage of the foot pursuit was released by the police department on Friday.

Two officers chased after the suspect, with one of them calling in his description and their location. He was later identified as Miguel Fernandez, according to Tulsa police on Facebook.

During the foot pursuit, a man driving southbound on Denver Avenue stopped his truck, jumped out and tackled Fernandez on the sidewalk. He attempted to evade the man, but was still taken to the ground.

“Why you do me like that, homie?” the suspect asked the man before yelling expletives.

An officer, who was not far behind, then arrested the suspect and the man walked back to his truck.

“Can you get his name?” the arresting officer could be heard asking the other officer while handcuffing Fernandez.

Fernandez was arrested for resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said he also had felony warrants for burglary, conspiracy, larceny and illegal firearm possession.

“We love our citizens and greatly appreciate all the support that we get from you, this was definitely a case of 110% support,” police wrote on Facebook. “Please put your own safety first before engaging with any nefarious characters.”