Oklahoma high school teacher arrested for allegedly stalking, grooming, sending sexual images to students

​

A former high school economics teacher is facing several felony charges after police in Oklahoma say she stalked and sexually groomed at least ten minors.

Court documents show that Serena Cator, 43, is alleged to have sent nude photos of herself to at least 10 male students at McLoud High School in Pottawatomie County, Oklahoma and asked for them to send her nude pictures in return, Fox 25 Oklahoma reported.

Cator is accused of stalking and grooming the students through social media and an investigation was launched last November after a student told her mother that the economics teacher was having sex with a student.

“We received the information from the school in November 2022, so the investigation pretty much started then,” McLoud Chief of Police Kyle Webb said.

NEARLY 350 K-12 EDUCATORS ARRESTED ON CHILD SEX CRIMES IN 2022

“It took a little while [since] it was a pretty in-depth investigation, and then we turned everything over to the DA, and they filed three counts against Serena.”

Cator is facing three counts of engaging in sexual communications with a minor by use of technology.

The documents showed that Cator was exchanging sexually charged texts with students ranging from age 14 to 18 and she told authorities that two of the victims were in a relationship with her daughter at one point.

FLORIDA TEACHER ACCUSED OF SEXUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH STUDENT HAD RECEIVED MULTIPLE WARNINGS BEFORE

“I think one thing that people need to understand is it’s not always a male predator and a female victim,” Webb added. “I think sometimes that people look at that differently, maybe they fly under the radar a little bit because they’re not used to it.”

Cator is alleged to have befriended the mothers of the students she was stalking and would send them pictures of the boys in class and at sporting events and tell them how great their sons were doing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cator was arrested on March 16 and then released on $15,000 bail.

McLoud Public Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.