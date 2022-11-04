OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney may have slashed beau in face weeks before killing him

​

The slain boyfriend of Miami social media star Courtney Clenney accused her of horrific physical and verbal abuse weeks before she stabbed him to death, explosive new texts reveal.

“Is love going to kill me?” Christian Obumseli wrote in a haunting Feb. 28 message to Clenney, telling her he feels “stupid” for staying with her after she cheated on him and allegedly slashed him in the face.

Less than one month later, the 27-year-old cryptocurrency trader would be dead. It would take authorities more than four months to charge Clenney, 26, with one count of second-degree murder for plunging a kitchen knife into his chest April 3 inside their luxury high-rise apartment.

In the text exchange released Thursday by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, Obumseli described himself as a battered man.

“Like I honestly feel like sh-t my face feels f–ked. the front and back,” he wrote. “I always think about damn man OK Christian you took all this why because you love her OK time after time after time after time I tell you hey please like you’re hurting me and yes you’ll say yeah but then it just repeats. Like what if the knife sliced my lip and it wasn’t sliced by my beard? My cheek? My eye? What might happen next time?”

The pair had a volatile two-year romance, which Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle described as “extremely tempestuous and combative.”

Police had been called so many times to their $10,000-a-month apartment for domestic disturbances that management was trying to evict them, according to the prosecutor.

Obumseli said the alleged face slashing left him with $4,000 in hospital bills –and his self-esteem in tatters.

“February was the worst month I had so far,” he wrote. “I got cheated on. I got called that word again. I got slapped in my stitches that has re-opened multiple times.”

Despite all of this, he told her he still loves her. “Regardless of what I went through the first person that I wanted to see was you,” the message says.

“Like honestly think to yourself like damn like I’ve cut this person’s face I have stabbed him,” he wrote. “Your boyfriends black and you’re calling him that? Your boyfriend isn’t dirt why are you spitting on him?”

After pouring out his heart to Clenney, he invited her to meet him at the beach.

Clenney, who goes by Courtney Tailor on Instagram, where she has 2 million followers, responded dismissively. “Got your text-on hold w the passport people,” she wrote. “I’m sorry you’re feeling this way,” she added in another text.

In audio recordings released Wednesday, Clenney can be heard hurling racial slurs at Obumseli, as he repeatedly apologizes to her.

She was also captured in elevator surveillance footage attacking him as he tries to restrain him.

Her attorneys, Frank Prieto and Sabrina Pugilisi, have argued that she acted in self-defense.

“The evidence makes it very clear the two were in a toxic and dysfunctional relationship,” they wrote in a statement. “She’s not going to trial for her lifestyle, her previous arguments, or recorded rants. She is going to trial for defending herself against a violent struggle with her ex-boyfriend for which she feared for her life; Courtney is a victim of domestic abuse.”

Sarah Rumpf contributed to this report.