Orange Crush 2025: Georgia vacation town braces for mayhem as crime-filled beach fest returns

Orange Crush, a controversial Georgia college spring break bash that has brought violence and piles of trash to the quiet Georgia vacation town of Tybee Island in years past, is returning Saturday. And, this time, its organizers are promising to keep the event safe and clean.

Orange Crush has an official permit this year, along with an agreement between its organizers and Tybee Island city officials to keep the beach clean enough for the estimated several thousand people expected to show up to watch the sunrise on Easter Sunday from the Tybee Beach pier.

“Our whole region of southeast Georgia has nothing but bad memories about this event [in recent years]. … It got out of control whenever people got involved who weren’t really college students. They were coming just to try and make money or whatever,” Tybee Island Mayor Brian West told Fox News Digital. “We had a really good year last year. It was a complete success, in my opinion, although it wasn’t perfect.”

West added that if the event goes smoothly this year, city officials will keep working with event organizers to establish trust among locals and keep the event returning to Tybee for future spring break festivals.

Tybee Island City Manager Bret Bell said during a press conference Wednesday recorded by WSAV — the city’s fourth press conference ahead of Orange Crush since the permitting process began early this year — that “Tybee has always been one of the great host communities of the South, and this weekend will be no different.

“Troublemakers are never welcome on Tybee Island, and this is no exception to that. But if you’re here to have a good time on one of the most beautiful spots on Earth, we welcome you with open arms.”

The college-age beach bash, which was previously held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday on Tybee, will only take place Saturday this year as part of the agreement with city officials.

The event will end at 8 p.m. EST, at which point festivalgoers will have to leave the beach and head to Saturday evening activities elsewhere in nearby Savannah.

Tybee Island’s entire police department of about 30 officers will be monitoring the event, along with approximately 130 officers from other local agencies providing support to Tybee for the festival.

Orange Crush has designated 25 people to help with cleanup after the event, and Tybee Island leaders are asking for volunteers to assist afterward.

“Bring your own trash bags. Don’t wait for someone to come organize you. Just come and pick up litter,” Bell said.

Orange Crush began as a relatively small spring break gathering for Savannah State students in 1989 but has since grown into a large festival that local officials have struggled to control in recent years. The city has dealt with issues ranging from traffic backups and litter in the ocean to gunfire, fights and stampeding, West previously told Fox News Digital.

While the event is no longer affiliated with Savannah State and briefly moved to Jacksonville, Florida, in 2021, it has since returned to the Georgia vacation spot and is expected to draw tens of thousands of attendees to the three-mile island.

“This is the first time that we have ever received a permit that was complete and answered all of our questions,” West told Fox News Digital. “So, that was the first step. The promoters made the effort to do it the right way. And then … they were able to meet the permit requirements as we kind of customize them for what we would like the event to look like.”

West said he and other city officials have been working with event promoters for “weeks” to ensure the festival goes smoothly.

West noted that “spring break is a problem” for many coastal cities across the southeast, and Tybee is no exception, but the city feels it can make Orange Crush a “better” event and possibly reduce some restrictions in the future.

Last month, Tybee Island granted a special permit for Orange Crush after negotiating a one-day event rather than a three-day event, as well as an agreed-upon site plan that blocks access to Tybee Island parking lots, where West said some nefarious activity occurred at past Orange Crush events.

Attendees can also rent beach equipment, and there will be special VIP areas this year, West said. Additionally, Tybee Island will be bringing in extra police officers to help enforce public safety.

The Tybee Island Police Department said in a Facebook post Thursday that locals should anticipate significant traffic delays, and, due to an influx of visitors to the small island, there “will be an abundance of law enforcement officers from multiple agencies working on the island throughout the weekend.” The department will post any emergency news to its Facebook page.

Orange Crush organizer Steven Smalls previously told Fox News Digital in a statement that his team has “implemented a structured system to bring organization, security, and entertainment to this event — something that has never been done before.”

“I have worked closely with Tybee Island officials, including Mayor Brian West, law enforcement in Tybee Island and Savannah and other key stakeholders to develop a rigorous plan for this year’s festival,” Smalls said. “Our team has followed a strict schedule to ensure that every detail is carefully organized and executed with safety and structure in mind.”

Smalls noted that Orange Crush has “been a longstanding tradition, occurring with or without a permit,” but this year will be different because “for the first time, the event is officially structured, with security, waste management and traffic coordination in place.”

In 2018, Tybee Island enacted new regulations cracking down on Orange Crush weekend, including restrictions on open alcohol because Tybee is an open container city, increased traffic stops and property searches and limits on home rentals. An activist group, the Concerned Citizens of Tybee, complained about the regulations and involved the Justice Department. Eventually, the group and city leaders came to an agreement in July 2018.

The agreement states that Tybee will apply the same rules and restrictions to all large events on the island, “permitted or unpermitted,” that will be applied equally.