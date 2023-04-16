Oregon man charged in mother’s murder, police investigating death of sister and her husband

​

An Oregon man was charged on Friday with murdering his mother in a November 2022 robbery incident.

Robin Hethorn is accused of killing his mother, 62-year-old Theresa Hethorn, at her home in early November 2022, according to the Statesman Journal.

Monmouth, Oregon, police found Theresa Hethorn’s body inside her home on November 9, 2022, and described the death as “suspicious.”

According to charging documents, Robin Hethorn killed his mother while he was trying to rob her. Authorities also accuse him of stealing his mother’s car and committing identity fraud.

Shortly after the alleged November murder, Robin Hethorn faced unrelated charges of strangulation and fourth-degree assault in court. A grand jury indicted him on Friday on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery vehicle theft, first-degree theft, as well is identity theft charges relating to his mother’s death.

On March 30, 37-year-old Kali Lou Roque, the daughter of Hethorn, as well as her husband, Roque-Delaguarda, 37, were found dead at their home in Salem, Oregon.

Authorities haven’t made a public statement linking the deaths to Theresa Hethorn’s homicide. Marion County District Attorney Office officials says that an investigation into the Roque’s deaths is ongoing.

Robin Hethorn was convicted in February on the unrelated charges of strangulation and fourth-degree assault. Filings in court questioned his mental fitness to go on with a trial.

