Oregon mother of 3 found bludgeoned to death would have turned 33 Friday

​

An Oregon mother of three found dead outside an abandoned barn earlier this month would have turned 33 Friday.

JoAnna Speaks went missing in March, and her body was discovered April 8 in Ridgefield, Washington, about 20 miles north of Portland, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

“Today Jo would’ve been celebrating her 33rd birthday,” Ariel Hamby wrote on a GoFundMe page for Speaks. “But we don’t get to do that today. Instead of feeling joyful and sending good wishes – that gets replaced with the feeling of loss, pain, confusion and even anger.”

SEARCH FOR MADELINE KINGSBURY DRAWS THOUSANDS OF VOLUNTEERS: ‘WE ARE NOT GIVING UP’

A medical examiner said she died of blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

“There are indications the body was moved to this location,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Speaks leaves behind a 7-year-old daughter she shares with her estranged husband and two boys from a prior relationship.

“I broke the news to her two boys,” Hamby wrote. “It was one of the most difficult and heart-wrenching things we’ve ever had to do.”

Her relatives said they are frustrated by a lack of information from law enforcement.

“We still have no answers. Detectives have not told us anything new since the day they called with the most vague information,” Hamby said on social media. “None of this feels right or OK.”

MADELINE KINGSBURY: COURT DOCS, MINNESOTA POLICE CONTRADICT CLAIMS FROM FATHER OF MISSING WOMAN’S KIDS

Hamby told local outlet KGW-TV she was haunted by the brutality of the killing.

“It keeps me up at night thinking that whoever did this to her, blunt force trauma to the head and neck, I mean that is violent, and that person is walking around,” she said.

Authorities have not identified a suspect or a motive in the killing. Her family has organized a celebration of life for Speaks at the Abernethy Grange in Oregon City Sunday.

“Happy Birthday Jogee. We love you and miss you so much. We won’t stop fighting for you,” Hamby wrote online.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact CCSO at 564-397-2847.