Oregon suspect chews off elderly man’s ear, part of face in bloody train platform attack: police

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in Oregon after he allegedly chewed off an elderly man’s ear and part of his face in a bloody attack on a train platform, authorities said Tuesday.

Officers and a Multnomah County deputy responded around 2:15 a.m. to reports of a possible stabbing on the Cleveland Avenue MAX platform in Gresham, the Gresham Police Department said.

When officers arrived, authorities said they found the suspect continuing his attack on top of the victim and a large amount of blood.

Officers quickly took the suspect into custody and called paramedics to aid the victim, a 78-year-old man from Hillsboro.

Detectives said the victim was not stabbed, and that the suspect had actually chewed off the victim’s ear and part of his face. First responders reported that the victim’s injuries were so severe they were able to see his skull.

Authorities identified the suspect as 25-year-old Koryn Kraemer, who they said had recently moved to Portland from Georgia.

Frequent riders of the train told FOX12 Oregon that they often see people who appear to be on drugs on the Cleveland Avenue station.

While detectives said they are investigating whether illicit drugs played a part in the suspect’s actions, Kraemer was being held on accusations of second-degree assault.

The bloody attack comes less than a week after a woman allegedly pushed a 3-year-old girl onto train tracks at the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform in Northeast Portland without provocation, while the child and her mother were waiting at the station.

A bystander rescued the child from the tracks before a train pulled in. The girl suffered a severe headache and a red mark on their forehead from hitting their face on the track but was expected to be okay, officials said.

The suspect in that case, identified as 32-year-old Brianna Lace Workman, was charged with attempted assault in the first degree, assault in the third degree, interfering with public transportation, disorderly conduct in the second degree, and recklessly endangering another person.

