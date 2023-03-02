Orlando-bound Spirit Airlines flight from Dallas diverted to Jacksonville after battery catches fire: FAA
A Spirit Airlines flight headed to Orlando, Florida had to divert to Jacksonville after a small fire was reported on the plane.
According to a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration, Spirit Airlines Flight 259 landed safely at Jacksonville International Airport in Florida on Wednesday afternoon at around 2 p.m. after being diverted off of its original route to Orlando International Airport.
The spokesperson said that the crew reported a battery that was on fire in the cabin of the Airbus A320.
Spirit Airlines Flight 259 took off from Dallas-Fort Worth International airport on Wednesday afternoon.
Spirit Airlines didn’t respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.