Oscar Mayer Wienermobile involved in rollover crash on busy Chicago-area highway

​

An Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was involved in a crash along a busy Chicago-area highway Monday morning, crashing and flipping onto its side.

The Illinois State Police told Fox News Digital the collision happened just after 11 a.m. Monday along the northbound lanes of the Tri-State Tollway in Elmhurst.

Police said the Wienermobile struck a Hyundai sedan, which was also traveling northbound, causing the driver to lose control and overcorrect, which caused the car to roll over.

The northbound right lane was shut down for an investigation, and all lanes were reopened nearly an hour later, police said.

OSCAR MAYER BRINGS BACK THE ‘WIENERMOBILE’ NAME: ‘BELOVED AMERICAN ICON’

“We’re grateful that everybody involved is safe and there were no injuries. We’re offering ongoing support for our Hotdoggers, and we appreciate the support we’ve received from local authorities. Safety on the road is a top priority for us,” a spokesperson for Oscar Mayer told Fox 32.

There was no further information available about the crash, and police said no injuries were reported.

PETA OFFERS TO PAY FOR OSCAR MAYER WIENERMOBILE’S STOLEN CATALYTIC CONVERTER IF IT BECOMES VEGAN MOBILE

According to the company website, the Wienermobile tours year round.

The company’s brand ambassadors drive Wienermobiles all across America.

“With six different hot dogs on wheels driving around the country at all times, you can use this map to find where the closest WIENERMOBILE is to you!” the company website says.

NEW YORK CITY WIENER WAR RECALLS GLORY DAYS WHEN BIG APPLE BATTLES RULED BASEBALL

The six Wienermobiles travel an average of 20,000 miles, visiting more than 20 states and handing out 250,000 Wiener Whistles throughout the year, according to Oscar Mayer. They also create content for the company’s social media channels.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The next stop for the Wienermobile is listed as Grand Rapids, Michigan, from July 23 to July 25, according to the tracker.

Fox News Digital reached out to Oscar Mayer for comment.