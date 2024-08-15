Over 2,000 pounds of meth smuggled in celery at Atlanta farmers’ market: ‘That didn’t make it to the store’

​

A literal ton of meth was discovered smuggled in celery before arrival at an Atlanta farmers’ market, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration in Atlanta, the agency made a bust of a Mexican cartel’s planned methamphetamine drug drop-off at a Georgia farmer’s market.

In the press conference held Monday, officials said that this seizure was the largest in the history of the Atlanta division. 2,380 pounds of methamphetamine were ultimately discovered.

The bust, which included multiple agencies, prevented millions of dollars worth of methamphetamine from entering the American underground economy.

“This is the largest meth seizure at DEA Atlanta and third-largest total meth seizure DEA wide,” said DEA Special Agent In Charge Robert Murphy in a press conference.

The literal ton of meth, which was intended to be dispersed around the Southeast of the country, is no longer a threat to the community according to DEA officials.

“We received information about a tractor trailer that was coming across the Mexican border,” said Murphy.

Murphy said the meth was discovered inside the tractor-trailer which was scheduled for delivery at the Atlanta State Farmers’ Market in Forest Park.

“This was contained in a cover load of celery…It was hiding in the celery. Obviously, we threw away the celery. That didn’t make it to the store,” said Murphy in the press conference.

A Mexican national, 40-year-old Jesus Martinez Martinez, was arrested in relation to the confiscated methamphetamine. The drugs are valued at $3 million wholesale, according to Special Agent In Charge Murphy.

“This cartel was very confident in what they been doing to send this much at one time,” Murphy added.

Georgia Department of Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper said to FOX 5 Atlanta, “It is the produce terminal for the United States and if drugs are moving through there, there is a possibility of contamination, and we know that, so it’s important we keep our consumers safe.”

“We’re sending this message loud and clear to those who want to use agriculture as a means to an end, as a cover for criminal activity… you will be caught; you will be prosecuted, and you will go to prison,” Commissioner Harper asserted.

The confiscated drugs will ultimately be tested, but the DEA believes the intended shipment only contained methamphetamine.