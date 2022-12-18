Ozark teen faces adult murder charge after 16-year-old girl he met at church overdoses on fentanyl-laced pill

​

A 17-year-old boy in Ozark, Missouri, is being charged as adult for the murder of a 16-year-old girl to whom he allegedly provided a fentanyl-laced pill, leading to her at-home overdose death in September.

Jacob Sayre was indicted as an adult for second-degree murder and additional charges of child endangerment and supplying a controlled substance in connection to the death of Victoria Jones.

He was charged more than three months after Jones’ untimely death and released on $50,000 bond.

Now, Jones’ mother in sounding off on social media, accusing Sayre of letting her daughter die. Sayre is on house arrest under electronic monitoring and is expected back in court on Jan. 31, 2023.

The two teens reportedly first got acquainted at church while in the 10th grade.

“I think it is beyond pathetic that a person she meets at Church, of all places, is the one who gave her the drugs that killed her. They were NOT friends at all, Let me say that Again, they Were NOT friends,” Jones’ mother, Wendie Glass Jones, wrote. The post was reshared by family friend, Dedi Ekstrom Sampson, to Facebook on Saturday.

“This person, Jacob Sayre, has had DRUG issues since he was 14 and his parents really didn’t do anything until he was 16 (beginning of 2022) and out of control,” Jones’ mother wrote. “Sept. 4th my daughter was dead because of what he gave her. Ecstasy laced with a deadly amount of Fentanyl was what he gave her. He made NO ATTEMPT to help her when she called him…..Didn’t alert us, didn’t call 911, didn’t do anything, He Let Her Die! I sincerely Hope and pray that there is a special place in Hell for people that are this Evil!”

Jones was reportedly a straight-A student and was on the high school softball team.

“My point in posting is to spread awareness, this IS happening in our communities, our families, our friends, this is NOT SOMETHING THAT ONLY HAPPENS TO OTHER PEOPLE……..THIS IS US! And the sad truth, this can be YOU TOO!” her mom wrote. “These dealers need to be held accountable for their actions! Fentanyl is not an experimental drug…it is a poison that is killing our children & something that is difficult (if not impossible) to recover from!”

Jones’ family found the 16-year-old girl dead and in a complete state of rigidity in her bedroom on the morning of Sept. 4, according to the indictment against Sayre obtained by Missouri Local Today News.

They said they heard Jones step outside around 11:30 p.m. the night before, returning just minutes later.

Her mother recalled the night: “Today is Day #104 without our daughter Victoria. As I sit here this morning thinking about what I saw on tv last night and now rereading the article, it makes me physically sick! All I know for certain is that on the night of Sep. 3rd at 11:00 pm I went into Victoria’s room to say goodnight, give her a hug and kiss, and to tell her that I Love You and I will see you in the morning. The next morning was the start of this nightmare.”

In her room the next day, police found a credit card, a rolled-up $20 bill, and a cut blue pill on her bedside table. At the scene, family told police that the girl, while not an addict, had experimented in the past with other drugs including weed, molly and cocaine, according to court documents.

On her bedside table, police found a note written to another friend describing her drug use.

According to court documents, it ended abruptly saying, “I’m planning…”

“Anyone who knows us, our family, or truly knew Victoria knows that she was not a drug addict of any kind,” Jones’ mother wrote. “She was teenager who was dealing with some depression… Her and I talked about her feelings, feelings of not ‘being good enough,’ feelings of how she didn’t feel pretty, how she didn’t like how she looked etc. We had taken steps with her doctor about trying an anti-depressant, and about getting her into some type of therapy. That appt. was about a month out.”

“I’m not saying she was perfect, she had issues, and she made mistakes but did That Mistake have to cost her her Life!” the mother added.

Investigators found a Snapchat messaging thread between Sayre and Jones.

Sayre allegedly instructed Jones on how to take the drug, writing, “Just keep a bucket near you and just snort half and it’s only one. Just do a quarter and then the other quarter if you don’t feel it.”

When police arrived at his home and told him Jones had died, Sayre got quiet and began to shake, according to court documents. Interviewed with his parents’ permission, Sayre allegedly told investigators another friend told him where to pick up a pill at a neighborhood mailbox somewhere downtown.

Sayre then drove to Jones house to deliver the pill, which was wrapped in a Tylenol shell.

He later spoke to Jones over the phone for about five to 10 minutes, admitting what she described sounded “outlandish,” but not out of the ordinary. Sayre’s parent then terminated the interview. At one point, Sayre allegedly claimed he did not know what he was delivering to Jones contained drugs.

An autopsy showed Jones had foam in her throat and MDMA and a lethal amount of fentanyl in her system.