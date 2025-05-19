Palm Beach fertility clinic bomber documented plans in chilling online posts before attack

​

Authorities have identified the perpetrator behind the weekend bombing at a fertility clinic in Palm Beach, California, as a 26-year-old suspect motivated by a fringe ideology known as “pro-mortalism.”

“Pro-mortalism,” a radical offshoot of anti-natalism, views human reproduction as inherently immoral and embraces death as a moral corrective.

According to federal and local law enforcement, the suspect targeted the American Reproductive Centers facility specifically to destroy human embryos stored on-site.

Surveillance footage and online postings suggest he parked in the rear of the building to remain unnoticed, ingested drugs, and then detonated an explosive device – killing himself in the process.

The FBI has classified the bombing as an act of domestic terrorism, citing the ideological motivation behind the violence that killed the suspect and injured four others.

PALM SPRINGS BOMBING SUSPECT IDENTIFIED

On its Facebook page, American Reproductive Centers wrote that all embryos “are safe.”

“I received a call saying there was a massive explosion that destroyed a couple of our buildings. My biggest concern was obviously my staff and the embryos we have in storage,” said Dr. Maher Abdallah, the clinic’s director. “Fortunately for us, our staff was unharmed and the IVF lab is intact, untouched, unharmed. The embryos are safe.”

Retired NYPD investigator and Fox News contributor Paul Mauro, through his publication Ops Desk, exclusively uncovered a disturbing trail of digital breadcrumbs left by the suspect, who had posted videos documenting his experiments with homemade explosives.

The videos, posted on his YouTube channel but now taken down, captured the alleged suspect testing explosives in the desert as well as what appeared to be a garage.

The Ops Desk also revealed that he left behind a suicide note on an online forum populated by like-minded extremists.

“I have made a ‘device’ that, once triggered, will activate after one hour and will ensure I never wake up again,” he wrote.

“The reason for the hour delay after being triggered is that I want to be asleep once it activates. I attempted with it last night in the middle of the desert, but my drug combo failed to force me to sleep as I am not experienced with drugs in general. I took 120mg of codeine (4x #3 codeine tablets) and 15ml of promethazine (would have taken more but that’s all I had).”

“Any ideas what might be a good combo that would make it impossible for me to stay awake? I don’t really have access to anything besides codeine, alcohol, and basic things like Benadryl & Nyquil. Nyquil does tend to make me very tired. I still have a good amount of codeine left, (5x #3 codeine tablets and also some codeine cough syrup).”

FBI, DHS WARN OF POSSIBLE COPYCAT ATTACKS AFTER NOLA ISIS-INSPIRED VEHICLE ATTACK

In another post, he wrote about “finally being gone.” He shared that he would mix the bomb materials “in a bucket in my car.”

“I want the reaction to progress rapidly, but not so rapid that it foams out of the bucket. I do want foaming, just not overflow. The amount is 900 ml of 95% formic acid (0.95 g/ml) and probably around 1200 ml of sulfuric acid,” he wrote. “The heated sulfuric acid will be at around 70 C, and if when I pour that in, it foams too much, I will mix in a bit of the room temp stuff to cool it down a bit.”

“You probably get the idea. Should work good enough. I’ll be wearing a half-piece respirator with 3M acid gas cartridges to mitigate breathing in formic acid fumes (sulfuric not an issue, vapor pressure is low). If there’s enough of it vaporizing, it may affect my eyes and maybe even skin, but l’ll just close my eyes. If it affects my skin, oh well, I’ll be passed out very quick anyways, and I’ll be on opiates.”

WATCH:

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials have said that it is the first high-profile case linked to the pro-mortalist ideology and are now monitoring it as a potential emerging threat. Authorities have urged families and communities to remain vigilant for signs of ideological extremism, especially among those who may feel disenfranchised.

As the investigation into the bombing continues, law enforcement is probing whether anyone else assisted or encouraged the suspect in constructing the device.