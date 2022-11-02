Paraglider helps rescue woman trapped in submerged car in South Florida canal: video

​

A man riding his paramotor at the right place at the right time helped rescue a woman after her car ended up in a south Florida canal.

Cristiano Piquet told WSVN that a splash caught his eye.

“Then I turn around to get a better shot with my GoPro, and I see a car in the canal, in the same canal,” he said, “and I flew closer to the car, and I saw someone inside the car, like, asking for help.”

Piquet landed near the canal and ran over to help the woman. The rescue was all caught on camera, and he posted the subsequent video to social media.

“Do you need help?” Piquet asked.

“Oh, my God, I fell with my car in here,” said the woman, who was afloat next to her vehicle.

Piquet and his friend reportedly saw a neighbor on the other side of the canal, whom they called over for assistance. Video captures the moment the neighbor pulled the woman to safety.

“So we threw her a rope, and she was free, she was alive,” Piquet said. “Everything happened so fast, and after we got her to safety, we called 911.”

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash and gave the unidentified woman the help she needed. She was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“I wish I would know more about why she was there,” Piquet said.

Police are investigating what caused the crash.