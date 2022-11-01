Parkland victim family members confront Nikolas Cruz in emotional sentencing hearing: ‘Burn in hell’

​

Family members of the 14 students and three staff members killed by Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz tore into him Tuesday in the opening day of his sentencing hearing, telling the Florida 24-year-old that he will “burn in hell” and “die as nothing.”

The fiery and emotional comments made by those most directly affected by the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School attack come after a jury in Broward County recommended in mid-October that Cruz should get life in prison, but not the death penalty.

“I’m too told to see you live out your life sentence, but I hope your ever-breathing moment here on earth is miserable and you repent for your sins Nikolas and burn in hell,” Theresa Robinovitz, the grandmother of victim Alyssa Alhadeff.

David Robinovitz, the slain 14-year-old’s grandfather, refused to address Cruz by his name during his statement, only calling him “Parkland murderer.”

“Parkland murderer, there’s going to come a day – it could be a week from now, it could be a month from now, it could be 40 years from now – you are going to die. When you die, it is my fondest hope that they take you and burn you and take your ashes and throw them in the garbage dump,” Robinovitz told Cruz, who was wearing red prison garb.

“You know why? Because garbage to garbage,” Robinovitz continued. “And at that time Parkland murderer it is my hope that you go somewhere to meet your maker of whatever it is and Parkland murderer I hope your maker sends you directly to hell to burn for the rest of your eternity.”

Cruz – who appeared to mostly stare forward when shown on camera during the victim’s statements – was observed looking around the room after David Robinovitz walked away from the podium.

Earlier in the hearing, Deborah Hixon, the widow of athletic director Chris Hixon – told Cruz “He was stolen from us by an unimaginable act that you planned and executed.

“After today, I don’t care what happens to you. You’ll be sent to jail, you will be getting your punishment. You’ll be a number and for me, you will cease to exist,” she said. “You wanted to see the families suffer – well, no more. We will not just survive, we will thrive and we will honor Chris and the other 16 beautiful people that you took from us with positive action and wonderful memories.”

Natalie Hixon, Chris’ sister, told Cruz “After tomorrow nobody cares about you or what is going to happen to you.”

“You will die as nothing because you are nothing,” she said.