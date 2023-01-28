Paul Pelosi attack: David DePape’s defense lawyer calls bodycam release ‘disrespectful’

​

Graphic content warning

The defense attorney for the illegal immigrant accused of attacking California Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer in October called the release of police bodycam video of the incident “disrespectful” Friday and warned that it could jeopardize his client’s right to a fair trial.

David DePape, a 42-year-old from Canada, allegedly broke into the Pelosi residence, searching for the congresswoman on Oct. 28, 2022. At the time she was speaker of the House.

Instead, he found her husband sleeping. Paul Pelosi managed to call 911, and when responding officers arrived, they knocked on the door and soon encountered the 82-year-old struggling over a hammer with DePape.

Authorities initially refused to release video and audio recordings in connection with the incident but were ordered to do so by a judge this week.

“I think it was a terrible mistake to release this evidence, and in particular the video,” San Francisco Deputy Public Defender Adam Lipson, who represents DePape, said in a statement Friday. “Releasing this footage is disrespectful to Mr. Pelosi, and serves no purpose except to feed the public desire for spectacle and violence.”

The video shows the front door of Pelosi’s home swing open to reveal the victim and DePape standing in the doorway, both of them holding a hammer. Pelosi, who was asleep at the time of the alleged burglary, is shown wearing a shirt and boxer shorts.

Police, after asking what’s going on, order DePape to drop the weapon.

“Ummm, nope,” he replies – and then the video shows him seizing control of the hammer and swinging at Pelosi.

Officers immediately ran into the home, subdued DePape and called for an ambulance.

“The footage is inflammatory and could feed unfounded theories about this case, and we are extremely concerned about Mr. DePape’s ability to get a fair trial,” Lipson said.

Police also released a police interview with DePape conducted after his arrest, in which he appears to admit to the crime.

“Appealing the release of this evidence is a difficult question since the damage has been done,” Lipson said. “But we are evaluating our options for this case and intend to continue providing Mr. DePape the vigorous defense that he’s entitled to.”

The federal affidavit alleges that DePape told investigators his plan was to “kneecap” Speaker Pelosi if he caught her lying.

Her husband suffered a fractured skull, among other injuries, and underwent emergency surgery.

Lipson previously said DePape’s shoulder was dislocated during the incident.

DePape faces charges including attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, false imprisonment of an elder and threats to a public official and her family.