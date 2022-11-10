Paul Pelosi attack: Grand jury indicts David DePape after alleged hammer assault

​

A federal grand jury indicted David DePape, 42, on Wednesday after he allegedly broke into the Pelosi’s San Francisco residence on Oct. 28 and violently attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband.

DePape is accused of attacking Paul Pelosi during an alleged break-in at the House speaker’s residence, stating that he was “sick of the insane f—ing level of lies coming out of Washington, D.C.,” and intended to take Nancy Pelosi hostage, according to court documents.

As a result of the attack, which happened shortly after 2 a.m., Paul Pelosi was taken to a local hospital to undergo surgery to repair a skull fracture in addition to other injuries.

DePape is charged with one count of assault upon an immediate family member of a U.S. official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of the performance of official duties and one count of attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official on account of the performance of official duties.

NANCY PELOSI GIVES UPDATE ON HUSBAND PAUL’S RECOVERY AFTER HAMMER ATTACK: ‘IT’S GOING TO BE A LONG HAUL’

If convicted, DePape faces a maximum of 30 years in prison for the assault charge, and 20 years for the attempted kidnapping charge.

DePape pleaded not guilty to state-level charges during a court hearing on Nov. 1, which include attempted murder, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse, among others.

After Paul Pelosi called 911, police officers responded within minutes and “encountered Paul Pelosi and DePape struggling over a hammer,” according to the Department of Justice.

PAUL PELOSI ATTACK BODYCAM, 911 CALL REMAIN UNDISCLOSED AS SUSPECT DAVID DEPAPE DUE BACK IN COURT

When the officers told the men to drop the hammer, DePape then got control of it and used “full force” to hit Paul Pelosi, according to the indictment.

Paul Pelosi was knocked unconscious for several minutes and woke up in a “pool of blood,” the documents state.

PAUL PELOSI RETURNS HOME FROM HOSPITAL DAYS AFTER HAMMER ATTACK

The indictment states that DePape told officers that he had a “target list,” which included Nancy Pelosi.

DePape intended to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage, and if she lied, he would break “her kneecaps,” according to officials.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Paul Pelosi has since returned home from the hospital, and said that “it’s going to be a long haul.”