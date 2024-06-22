Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape convicted of state charges for brutal hammer assault

​

The man who was found guilty by a federal jury for the brutal home attack on the husband of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was convicted Friday in his state case.

David DePape was found guilty of kidnapping, false imprisonment, threatening a public official and burglary for the 2022 attack on Paul Pelosi in his San Francisco home. The verdict came after the jury began deliberations on Tuesday, FOX San Francisco reported.

“Speaker Pelosi and her family remain in awe of their Pop’s bravery, which shone through again on the witness stand in this trial just as it did when he saved his own life on the night of the attack,” a Pelosi spokesperson said in statement. “For nearly 20 grueling months, Mr. Pelosi has demonstrated extraordinary courage and fortitude every day of his recovery.”

“Speaker Pelosi and her family will refrain from further substantive comment until sentencing is complete,” the spokesperson added.

A San Francisco Superior Court judge previously dismissed charges against DePape, including attempted murder, elder abuse, and assault with a deadly weapon. The charges were dismissed due to concerns over double jeopardy following his federal conviction for the same attack.

DePape was convicted in federal court in May for the assault and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The attack occurred days before the 2022 midterm elections and was captured on police body cameras. DePape broke into the Pelosi home in the early hours of Oct. 28, 2022, shouting “Where’s Nancy?” She was in Washington, D.C., at the time.

Using a hammer, he attacked Paul Pelosi, who sustained two head wounds, including a skull fracture that was mended with plates and screws that he will have for the rest of his life. His right arm and hand were also injured.

In his federal trial, DePape’s attorney told jurors that his client had isolated himself and fell deeper into conspiracy theories in the months leading up to the attack. He said DePape never intended to kill Paul Pelosi but that he “lashed out irrationally” as part of a misguided plan.

DePape said he planned to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage, interrogate her and “break her kneecaps” if she did not admit to the lies he alleged that she told about “Russiagate,” referencing the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.

During those proceedings, DePape said he felt “horribly for hurting Mr. Pelosi” and that “I should have gone home when I found out Nancy Pelosi wasn’t there.”