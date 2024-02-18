Pennsylvania cop shot attempting traffic stop, suspect fatally shot from returned fire

​

A Pennsylvania police officer was shot by a suspect during a traffic stop, which led to the officer returning gunfire and killing the suspect.

The incident happened at West 14th Street and Arbor Drive in Chester, Pennsylvania, Saturday at around 4:30 p.m. as an officer was attempting to conduct a traffic stop, officials said.

The suspect refused to comply with the officer’s demands, so he exited his vehicle and shot at the officer. The officer returned fire, striking and killing the suspect, according to Fox 29.

PENNSYLVANIA MAGISTRATE JUDGE CHARGED WITH SHOOTING ESTRANGED BOYFRIEND IN HEAD

“The driver got out of the car, started shooting his gun, firing at the police officer. The police officer returned fire and the officer was wounded,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said in a briefing.

The officer was transported to Crozer-Chester Medical Center in critical condition. Stollsteimer said that the injured officer is expected to survive.

Chester Police Department Commissioner Steven Gretsky said the officer is “one of our senior detectives. And out here, he’s doing his job, attempting to stop a vehicle, and he’s shot.”

SUSPECT SHOT DEAD AFTER PINNING PHILADELPHIA OFFICER AGAINST WALL WITH VEHICLE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mayor Stefan Roots said, “This is a sad day for the city of Chester. We do not like this type of crime.”

“I will say this to anyone who wants to challenge our police officers when they’re in the line of duty: don’t. Don’t. It turns out in a tragedy like we’ve seen today,” Roots added.