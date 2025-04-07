Pennsylvania cop shot by gunman involved in car crash, officials say

​

A Pennsylvania man was involved in a car crash Sunday before grabbing a firearm and opening fire at police, wounding one officer.

Pottstown Police responded shortly after 5 p.m. to a two-car crash at Beech Street and North Mount Vernon Street in Pottstown in Montgomery County.

A man involved in the crash then attempted to grab a gun inside his car, leading to a struggle between him and the officers, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said in a statement.

Steele said the man then ran on foot to his home on Winding Road as the officers chased him.

During the chase, the man pulled out a gun and fired at the pursuing officers, shooting one of them in the shoulder. The other officers returned fire but did not strike the suspect, and the man entered a home on Winding Road.

The wounded officer was transported to a hospital in stable condition for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers from several agencies and a SWAT team surrounded the home, and a shelter-in-place order was issued for residents in the area of Winding Road, according to Fox 29.

At about 10:30 p.m., officials announced that a suspect had been detained in connection with the incident. The shelter-in-place was lifted a short time later, NBC 10 reported.

The incident remains under investigation. Officials have not released the identity of the suspect or the charges.