Pennsylvania Gov Josh Shapiro and family evacuated from governor’s mansion after suspected arsonist sets fire

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family were evacuated safely from the governor’s mansion early Sunday after authorities say a suspected arsonist set fire to the residence.

The fire broke out overnight after Shapiro, considered a potential presidential contender for the Democratic Party in 2028, and his family celebrated the first night of the Jewish holiday of Passover.

Shapiro posted on X that he and his family awoke at about 2 a.m. to police banging on their door after “an arsonist set fire” to the governor’s residence.

“Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished,” Shapiro wrote. “Every day, we stand with the law enforcement and first responders who run towards danger to protect our communities. Last night, they did so for our family – and Lori and I are eternally grateful to them for keeping us safe.”

Firefighters and police responded around 2 a.m. to a report of a fire at the governor’s residence in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania State Police said.

No one was injured and the fire was extinguished, police said, adding that the fire caused significant damage to a portion of the residence.

“While the investigation is ongoing, the State Police is prepared to say at this time that this was an act of arson,” police said. No further details were immediately provided.

Police said a reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for the fire.