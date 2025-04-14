Pennsylvania governor’s mansion arson suspect Cody Balmer displays bizarre behavior before court arraignment

​

The suspect accused of setting fire to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s mansion over the weekend was arraigned on Monday, where he stuck his tongue out at reporters trying to ask him questions.

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, resident Cody Balmer entered the court on Monday evening. Speaking to Judge Dale Klein, Balmer identified as a former welder who is not currently employed, and stated that he had no savings or income.

Balmer also said that he had no history of substance or alcohol abuse, and said that he had taken medication for mental health in the past, but that the pills “lead [him] to different types of behavior.” The judge later denied Balmer’s bail request on the grounds that his behavior endangered the community.

Earlier on Monday, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said that Balmer was “currently receiving treatment” at a hospital for a “medical event not connected to this incident or his arrest.”

The suspect was charged with attempted murder, aggravated arson, burglary, terrorism, and other related offenses after allegedly setting the fire at around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Shapiro and his family celebrated the first night of the Jewish holiday of Passover shortly before the fire started, and were asleep at the time of the incident.

In a press conference on Sunday, PSP Lt. Col. George Bivens said that Balmer hopped fences and brought “homemade incendiary devices” to the governor’s mansion.

“He actively evaded troopers who were here to secure the residence,” the official explained. “While [police] were searching is when he attacked at the residence, [and] broke in and set the fires…it was a very quick event that occurred.”

Shapiro denounced the attack on Sunday and expressed gratitude to the authorities who saved him and his family.

“This kind of violence is becoming far too common in our society,” Shapiro said. “And I don’t give a damn if it’s coming from one particular side or the other, directed at one particular party or another, or one particular person or another. It is not okay and it has to stop. We have to be better than this.”