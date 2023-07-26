Pennsylvania HS teacher and baseball coach charged with sex crimes involving students and players: police

​

A Delaware County, Pennsylvania high school teacher and baseball coach was charged with multiple felonies including indecent sexual contact with minors.

Pennsylvania State Police said in a press release on Tuesday that Daniel Waters, 57, of Glen Mills was charged with indecent sexual contact with minors, corruption of minors, endangering the welfare of children, firearms charges and other related charges.

Waters is a teacher and baseball coach at the Chester Upland School District, and according to police, the investigation involves juvenile students and baseball players.

The school district said in a Facebook post that it had learned one of its high school teachers was arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

“We share in the shock and disappointment that you may be experiencing. This incident is both alarming and deeply concerning,” the social media post read. “It is important to emphasize that such behavior is absolutely unacceptable and goes against the values and expectations we uphold within our school district. We are committed to protecting the well-being of our students, and we are taking this matter very seriously.”

The district also said it was contacted by the Delaware County Criminal Investigation Division and Chester Police Department and continues to fully cooperate with the investigation.

“The investigation is currently ongoing, and it is crucial that we respect the process,” the district said in the post.

Pennsylvania State Police ask any victims involving Waters to contact them at 484-840-1000.