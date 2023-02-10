Pennsylvania man arrested for allegedly shooting Philadelphia police officer during traffic stop

​

Philadelphia police arrested and charged a Darby, Pennsylvania, man with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a police officer on Wednesday.

Fox station WTXF in Philadelphia reported that five-year Philadelphia Police Department veteran officer Giovanni Maysonet, 32, and his partner conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of 60th and Market streets at about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The vehicle the police officers pulled over was a 1999 Lexus, and Maysonet walked to the passenger side of the car while his partner approached the driver’s door, officials explained.

PENNSYLVANIA DA’S OFFICE NO LONGER SEEKING DEATH PENALTY FOR ALLEGED COP KILLER: REPORTS

Eric Haynes, 43, of Darby got out of the vehicle, according to officials, and turned away from Maysonet. When the latter grabbed around Haynes’ midsection with both hands to hold him, Haynes fired two shots and struck Maysonet.

Haynes then fled the scene and Maysonet’s partner reportedly shot at the suspect several times, never hitting him once.

Authorities said one of the bullets fired by Haynes struck the officer’s bulletproof vest in the chest area, while the other struck Maysonet in the abdomen and exited though his back.

‘PERSON OF INTEREST’ IN FATAL SHOOTING OF OFF-DUTY PITTSBURGH COP TURNS SELF IN: POLICE

Haynes was located hours after the incident, sitting in a car in an alley behind Guyer Avenue. He was immediately taken into custody and a search revealed a loaded semi-automatic 9mm firearm near the driver’s door of the car, police said.

“There’s absolutely relief that we’re not reporting on an officer death, but that doesn’t take away the anger that I feel, the frustration that we all feel,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw told WTXF.

Mayor Jim Kenney spoke to reporters outside of the Presbyterian Hospital, where Maysonet was being treated for his injuries.

“It’s just a very dangerous and difficult job done by very brave people,” the mayor told KTXF. “Our prayers are with the officer and with all our officers to make sure that he recovers, and they stay safe.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Haynes has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and assault of a law enforcement officer, as well as other charges.