Pennsylvania man convicted on over 20 counts of child sexual abuse

A Pennsylvania jury found a Harrisburg man guilty on Wednesday of more than 20 charges of child sex abuse, which included rape and sexual intercourse.

Anthony Beckem Jr., 34, was convicted of rape by forcible compulsion, rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child under 16 and attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.

He was also convicted of attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, solicitation of involuntary sexual deviate intercourse, strangulation, incest of a minor, aggravated indecent assault, three counts of corruption of minors, four counts of indecent assault, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and simple assault.

Cumberland County District Attorney Se?n McCormack’s office said police received a tip that Beckem was abusing multiple children sexually.

After an investigation, detectives discovered Beckem had sexually abused three juveniles over nearly a decade.

“We are pleased with the verdict and thankful for the jury’s attentiveness during trial,” McCormack said. “Thank you to the Hampden Township Police Department for their hard work and diligent investigation. I’d also like to commend senior Assistant District Attorney Lauren Perchinski for her prosecution of the case.”

Judge Christylee L. Peck set Beckem’s bail at $1 million following the trial, and he is expected to be sentenced on May 2 at 9:30 a.m.