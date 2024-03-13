Pennsylvania parents starved 1-year-old twins, nearly physically abused them to death: DA

​

Pennsylvania law enforcement officials announced the arrest of two parents who allegedly starved and physically abused their 1-year-old twins to the point the children almost died.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Tuesday that 23-year-old Armani Coleman and 18-year-old Zamareon Moat face charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and conspiracy.

“The actions of these defendants are incomprehensible in their heinousness: they are alleged to have intentionally starved their medically fragile infant daughter to near death and are believed to have inflicted a near fatal head injury on their infant son,” Stollsteimer said. “Marks of possible strangulation, as well as bite marks, add to the picture of depravity presented by these defendants. Despite offers of assistance from CYS, the defendants missed dozens of doctor appointments, likely fearful that their abuse would be detected.”

On Jan. 22, 2024, Chesterfield City Police Department officers responded to a report of an unconscious infant, and when they arrived, they met with Coleman, who handed over her one-year-old son.

Police reported the child showed signs of shallow breathing and lethargy.

The parents told investigators the child may have hit his head on a door jamb while crawling. He was taken to Nemours Children’s Hospital and diagnosed with bilateral facial injury due to blunt impact trauma and injuries consistent with shaking or impact events.

The 1-year-old boy also underwent surgery to drain a subdural hemorrhage.

The DA’s office said the child abuse pediatrician examined the child and said the injuries were near fatal.

After examining the boy, the detective proceeded to examine the female twin, who had marks and bruises on her face, as well as numerous scratches on her body.

Moat told investigators the scratches were self-inflicted, though the physician who examined the girl said the location of the scratches did not match the explanation.

The physician also found the child was emaciated and was subject to intentional food restriction, nearly resulting in her death. Doctors saw what appeared to be bite marks on the girl, along with injuries and marks consistent with a method of restraint or strangulation.

Neither parent was employed, and they told police they were the sole caretakers of the twins.

Detectives investigated the content of electronic devices from both parents and allegedly found searches for “scar removal cream for toddlers,” “how to get rid of a bite mark,” and “can you tell if a baby been choked.”

The County Department of Children and Youth Services (CYS) told detectives they opened a case on the children after they missed 15 medical appointments.

The DA also said records show both children tested positive for THC when they were born, adding the female twin was a medically fragile child who required oxygen.

CYS reported that the girl did not have the mandatory monitoring equipment in place.

Both parents have been remanded to the George W. Hill Correctional Facility.

“Confronted with this horrible situation, I am reminded yet again of my respect and gratitude for the members of law enforcement and the medical professionals who work every day to prevent this type of tragedy from happening – and to respond and protect our children when these horrific events happen,” Stollsteimer said. “They are truly doing God’s work.”