Pennsylvania police chief charged with aiding and abetting distribution of cocaine and meth

A police chief in Pennsylvania was charged with various drug-related crimes, including aiding and abetting the distribution of cocaine and meth, as well as conspiracy, the Department of Justice announced.

On Tuesday, Drug Enforcement Administration agents hauled Greensburg Police Chief Shawn Denning, 41, of Delmont, Pennsylvania, out of the Greensburg City Hall after he connected a federal confidential informant to drug dealers, according to local station WPXI.

The next day, United States Attorney Cindy Chung confirmed the arrest and said Denning had been charged with violating several federal narcotics laws.

According to the criminal complaint, Denning is charged with two counts of aiding and abetting the distribution of a quantity of cocaine for Nov. 2021 and Feb. 2022, three counts of aiding and abetting the distribution of a quantity of methamphetamine in and around Jan. 2022 through Feb. 2022, in May 2022, and July 2022; and one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances (methamphetamine and cocaine).

Denning appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Maureen P. Kelly, who released him on a $250,000 unsecured bond.

In total, the complaint alleges Denning facilitated the acquisition of cocaine and methamphetamine multiple times over a 16-month period between June 2021 and October 2022.

“The drugs were sourced in California and Arizona, then delivered to CS1 via the United States mail,” the Justice Department said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicole Vasquez Schmitt is prosecuting the case.

Denning was promoted to chief last year and is a 14-year veteran of the force.

The Justice Department clarified the criminal complaint is not evidence and the defendant is “presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.”

The DEA and the FBI are investigating the case.