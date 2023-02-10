Pennsylvania toddler freed by firefighters after getting head stuck in cake pan

​

A Pennsylvania toddler was in over her head earlier this month after playing with a cake pan got her into a tricky situation.

Mom Erin Meixel told FOX TV Stations she was working from home on Feb. 6 with 2-year-old daughter Quinnley in the room when she heard the little girl yell, “Mommy, stuck! Mommy, stuck!”

Meixel looked over to see Quinnley with an angel food cake pan pulled completely over her head.

“She thought she could wear it as a hat,” Meixel recalled.

Meixel said she tried to free the pan from around her daughter’s neck, but was unsuccessful. With Quinnley’s dad at work, her next option was to call some local firefighters she knew in the community, but they didn’t answer.

Trying to avoid calling 911, Meixel called the nearest fire station. She, again, got no answer.

Reluctantly, she resorted to calling 911, telling the operator it was not an emergency.

“She was sitting there eating M&Ms and drinking her sippy cup, watching cartoons,” Meixel said. “She had the pan down enough that it looked like she was wearing a shawl.”

The 911 operator called the Junction Fire Company, who sent a few firefighters to the home to remove Quinnley’s “pan hat.” Local news outlets said the firefighters used tin snips to cut the pan in two places.

“After it was off, she was mad she no longer had that ‘pan hat,'” Meixel laughed, adding that the toddler went back to playing like “nothing ever happened.”

She said she can’t thank Junction Fire enough for coming out and helping free her daughter.

Meixel joked that this type of situation is nothing new with her family, sharing that she got her legs stuck in a plastic chair as a child.