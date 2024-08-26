Pennsylvania town’s annual Dominican festival erupts in gunfire leaving multiple injured

​

Police in Allentown, Pennsylvania responded to a shooting that began when two groups opened fired at each other during an annual Dominican Festival on Sunday night.

Allentown Police officers also opened fire in the incident, which happened at about 6:45 p.m. in the 100 block of North Seventh Street, Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin Holihan said, according to LehighValleyNews.com.

Several people were wounded and transported to local hospitals.

“Right now it appears there are no fatalities and no Allentown police officers that were injured,” Holihan told the outlet.

Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk said he is aware of the violence that unfolded Sunday night but said there is no ongoing danger to the public.

“I’m incredibly disappointed that people are making bad choices in Allentown,” he wrote on the social media platform X. “Our neighbors have no patience for those that would make our streets unsafe. This behavior is unacceptable and we will continue to take the necessary steps to protect everyone from harm.”

State Rep. Josh Siegel, a Democrat, said the shooting happened during a day of celebration as Allentown held its annual Dominican Festival in the downtown area.

“Today was a day of celebration and recognition of our city’s diversity and vibrant community,” Siegel told LehighValleyNews.com. “We must never allow these instances to rob our city of its positive momentum and progress. Allentown is stronger than the few who lack respect for its laws.”

Siegel, who represents the area where the shootings happened, said he was optimistic that police and the district attorney’s office would hold the people responsible accountable for the shooting.

“I’m appalled by yet another incident of violence in my district staining our city streets with blood and depriving our residents and neighbors of peace of mind,” he said. “Violent perpetrators will never be victorious though and Allentown will not let them deprive our community of the safety it deserves.”

Holihan said the shooting remains under investigation and that it is too early to establish a motive.