Pennsylvania university student government pays transgender students to change their names

​

The student government at Penn State University has voted to pay for transgender students to legally change their name.

The Penn State University Park Undergraduate Association voted Wednesday night to unanimously approve the legislation, which provides financial support for transgender students seeking to change their legal name, according to the Collegian student newspaper.

According to the legislation, it aims to give “support for the transgender community” and also reinforce efforts to “create a safe and inclusive environment for transgender students at the university.

The legislation states those attempting to change their name for reasons unrelated to a divorce are usually required to pay between $150 and $250.

ILLINOIS COUNTY INJECTS ‘RACIAL EQUITY’ INTO CRIMINAL JUSTICE SYSTEM WITH ORG STEEPED IN CRT: ‘UNPRECEDENTED’

“[T]his could mean a transgender student is prevented from changing their name to better actualize their identity,” the bill states.

$3,000 will be allocated for the name change vouchers, according to the outlet.

‘ASBURY REVIVAL’ MARATHON WORSHIP ENTERS 10TH DAY, SIMILAR SERVICES GROW ON OTHER COLLEGE CAMPUSES

“The UPUA hereby charges the Department of Public Relations to disseminate this information through all proper channels and collaborate with the Office of Student Legal Services in future awareness campaigns regarding the vouchers,” the bill states.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital has reached out to the student government and Penn State University for comment.