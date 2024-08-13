Pentagon says an attack by Iran on Israel is ‘certainly possible’ this week: ‘We need to take it seriously’

​

A Pentagon spokesperson told reporters on Tuesday that an attack by Iran on Israel is “certainly possible” this week, adding that the threat needs to be taken seriously, so more resources are being maneuvered to the region.

Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder spoke with reporters and was asked about simmering tensions in the Middle East. He was asked about the Iranian threat against Israel. The White House has said an attack by Iran could come this week.

“Is an attack possible this week? That’s certainly possible,” Ryder said. “The bottom line is… I’m not going to speculate or try to guess when they might attack, other than to say we need to take it seriously, and we are doing that.”

Ryder said Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group to the Middle East, adding to capabilities already provided by the USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group.

Ryder also said Austin ordered the USS Georgia guided missile submarine to the area. The “U.S. military force posture adjustments” are being made to improve U.S. force protection and increase its support for the defense of Israel, Ryder added.

Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson asked Ryder what circumstances would lead to U.S. forces launching an attack on Iran and was told by Ryder that the U.S. military is focused on de-escalating the situation in the region.

“We have put these additional capabilities into the region to enable us, as I highlighted, to protect our forces, but also to support the defense of Israel, should it be attacked,” Ryder said. “I’m not going to speculate or get into hypotheticals on when and if Iran launches an attack or one of their proxies launches an attack, their public comments have been very clear. So, we need to take those seriously.”

Tomlinson continued to press, asking the general, “Isn’t it important, at this critical time in history, that you send a very clear signal to Iran that if they attack, launch a major attack on Israel and or its proxies, the U.S. military will attack Iran?”

He asked again if the U.S. needed to send a clear signal to Iran that should they attack, the U.S. would attack them.

“I think we are sending an extremely clear signal, which is that we are going to support the defense of Israel, as evidenced by the capabilities that, one, we already retain in the region, and two, the additional capabilities that we’re flowing into the CENTCOM and EUCOM [area of responsibility].”

Austin ordered the Lincoln to the Middle East twice over the past 10 days, with the first coming after Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated by Israel in Tehran. The second time was on Sunday, when the Pentagon gave off the sense of urgency for the Lincoln to get to the region.

“If it was so urgent for Lincoln to get to the Middle East, why did you need the second set of orders,” Tomlinson asked Ryder.

“You understand the complexities and intricacies associated with management of large fleets around the world,” Ryder said. “And the bottom line is, again, as evidenced by the capabilities that we are surging into the region, we will have a variety of capacity and capability to respond to various contingencies.

“Again, the focus is on de-escalating the situation, protecting our forces and supporting the defense of Israel. And we’ll continue. And this is not a Lucas Tomlinson press conference,” Ryder added.