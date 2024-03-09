Pentagon UFO report finds no alien evidence: ‘If US won’t fess up, other nations will,’ expert warns

​

The Pentagon found no evidence of aliens, alien technology or secret government-run reverse engineering programs.

“The aggregate findings of all USG investigations to date have not found even one case of UAP representing off-world technology,” according to the report, which was released Friday, and “authentic sensitive national security programs” were “mistaken” with UFO programs.

“AARO (All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office) has no evidence for the USG reverse-engineering narrative provided by interviewees and has been able to disprove the majority of the interviewees’ claims,” the report says, although “some claims are still under evaluation.”

Jeremy Corbell, an investigative journalist and pivotal figure in the fight for UFO transparency, told Fox News Digital in an exclusive statement, “If the U.S. won’t fess up, other nations will.”

“The reason AARO was formed in the first place was because of the mishandling of the UFO problem by our government agencies in the past,” Corbell said. “It was instated to address the UFO reality, the cover-up, as a defense against the dangerous and real possibility of strategic surprise.

“The historical review is an attempt to rewrite history and obscure the basic fundamental facts about the UFO phenomenon.”

The purpose of the 63-page report “is not to prove or disprove any particular belief set, but rather to use a rigorous analytic and scientific approach to investigate past USG-sponsored UAP investigation efforts” and claims the government and private contractors are hiding alien technology and biological material.

A “vast majority” of reported UFOs, or UAPs (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena), are “the result of misidentification,” according to the report.

The Pentagon acknowledged an Intelligence Community Control Access program was expanded in 2021 “without sufficient justification” to protect UAP reverse-engineering.

But the program never recovered an extraterrestrial craft and was disestablished “due to its lack of merit,” the report says.

Canada to release own report: ‘Quite fascinating … so stay tuned’

As the debate rages in the U.S., Canadian officials addressed the UAP phenomemon earlier this week.

Mona Nemer, the country’s top scientific advisor, told lawmakers they’re close to finishing their report, which should be released late summer or early fall.

“I think our report is going to be quite fascinating on the historic front, so stay tuned,” Nemer told the Canadian Parliament’s science and research committee on Tuesday.

Nemer said they’ve been in contact with their counterparts in the U.S. and France, and “enthusiasm for the responses have been uneven.”

“Sometimes the information is more complete or, you know, more cryptic than we’d like it to be,” Nemer said, “which is why in some cases I will be engaging directly with the deputy ministers to make sure that we have the information that we need.”

Highlights of Pentagon report

Other conclusions put forth in the report include the public’s general mistrust of the government and “perceived bureaucratic barriers,” intense secrecy related to military programs and growing interest in UFOs.

To put the rapidly growing interest in UFOs into perspective – a once-considered taboo subject that destroyed careers, like Bob Lazar’s after he was essentially forced to hide in exile, had its own Super Bowl commercial.

Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, a Department of Defense spokesperson, said there was no evidence that any information was “illegally or inappropriately” withheld from Congress.

“What we found was that claims of hidden programs are largely the result of circular reporting by a small group repeating what they heard from others and that many people have sincerely misinterpreted real events for mistaken sensitive U.S. programs as UAP or being extra-terrestrial exploitation,” he said.

In a statement released with the report, the DoD said the conclusions are based on “verifiable evidence.”

“All investigative efforts, at all levels of classification, concluded that most sightings were ordinary objects and phenomena and the result of misidentification,” the statement says.

Reactions to the UFO report

The report didn’t sit well with many whistleblowers and elected officials, as they sounded off on social media or during interviews.

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn, who’s been one of the most outspoken members on the UFO subject, wrote on X, “So the people doing the cover up of #ufo #uap say they find no cover up. Classic self fulfilled prophesy.”

Burchett warned in a previous interview that humanity “can’t handle” the technology he’s seen in videos.

“If they’re out there, they’re out there, and if they have this kind of technology, then they could turn us into a charcoal briquette,” Burchett said on the “Event Horizon” podcast.

“And if they can travel light years or at the speeds that we’ve seen, and physics as we know it, fly underwater, don’t show a heat trail, things like that, then we are vastly out of our league.”

Lue Elizondo, the former director of the Pentagon’s advanced aerospace threat identification program, told The Good Trouble Show that it’s “inconceivable that the Pentagon continues to go down this road of obfuscation and denial.”

“Our adversaries have already stated for the record they have their own UAP programs. Is this not important to the Pentagon?” Elizondo said. “This report is not only inaccurate, but also misleading in many of its assertions.

“Furthermore, this is yet another example of a long list of missteps by the Pentagon in recent history. It’s a sad day for democracy when the American public is being fed misinformation under the guise of truthfulness and transparency.”

Fox News Digital’s Louis Casiano contributed to this report.