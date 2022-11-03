Person of interest identified in UT Austin student kidnapping

​

Austin police have identified a person of interest in the University of Texas student kidnapping earlier this week.

One photo released shows the person of interest, another a black sedan, possibly a Lincoln Town Car, that may have been used in the kidnapping.

On Sunday, Austin police officers responded to a call regarding an attempted kidnapping of a UT Austin student sometime after 4 a.m.

Both Austin and UT police officers responded to the area but were unable to locate a suspect.

AUSTIN INVESTIGATES REPORT THAT MAN HAS HEART ATTACK, DIES WAITING ON 911 AMID STAFFING SHORTAGE

The student was not severely injured when she escaped a few blocks away, FOX 7 Austin reports. She was grabbed and thrown into the car. Her screams were reportedly heard by nearby private security officers.

NYPD SEARCHING FOR SUSPECT CAUGHT ON VIDEO GRABBING AND GROPING A WOMAN IN BROOKLYN

The suspect has been described as a Hispanic man wearing an orange shirt and black pants.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.