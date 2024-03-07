Philadelphia bus stop shooting critically injures high school student, 7 others wounded

​

At least eight high school students in Philadelphia were shot while waiting for a SEPTA bus in the northeast section of the city Wednesday afternoon, with one in critical condition.

FOX 29 in Philadelphia reported that the shooting occurred at about 3 p.m. at a SEPTA bus stop near the intersection of Cottman and Rising Sun avenues.

Several students from Northeast High School were getting ready to board the bus when gunfire erupted, according to Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

The commissioner said surveillance footage shows three people getting out of a parked vehicle located across the street from the bus station, who then opened fire on the students.

The gunmen struck eight students as they fired off at least 30 rounds.

The Philadelphia Police Department released footage of the suspects pulling into a handicap parking space in a lot at about 2:53 p.m. before three individuals exited from the front passenger door and two rear doors. The driver remained in the vehicle as the other three ran toward the bus stop.

The next shot from the video showed the three men running toward a bus as people were getting on, and within seconds, they were seen running back to the Hyundai Sonata and getting back inside before the car drives off.

The suspect who got out of the front passenger seat is described by police as a male with a light complexion and thin build, wearing a black mask with a white Nike swoosh logo on the sides, a long black coat with North Face logos, black pants with a solid white stripe down the sides, and black New Balance shoes with white logos and soles.

One of the suspects from the back seat was wearing a black face mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, high white socks and black New Balance sneakers with white logos and soles, police said.

The third suspect, like the other two, is described a a male with a thin build who was wearing a black face mask, black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

The news station reported that the victims were all between the ages of 15 and 17, and one student was shot multiple times and listed in critical condition at an area hospital.

“It’s hard to sit here and see, in three days, that I have 11 juveniles shot who are going and coming from school,” Bethel told reporters after the shooting. “The cowardly acts that we’ve seen over the last three days are unacceptable.”

The shooting Wednesday is the latest in a string of violent crimes taking place at or near SEPTA bus stops, or even on buses.

Bethel said the violence is the “downstream impact” of local leaders not addressing gun violence.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker told reporters city officials would be taking actions to fight the increased violence.

“The purpose of our being here today is to inform you all that enough is enough,” Parker said. “Every law enforcement partner we have here in the City of Philadelphia is actively engaged and working together to ensure that every resource that is needed is readily available so that the work can be done to solve the crimes.”

The mayor also said it was “extremely” important to her that everyone in the city know they will not be held hostage, adding that the city will use every legal tool available to ensure public health and safety for the people of Philadelphia.

