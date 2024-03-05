Philadelphia bus stop shooting ends with teen dead, 4 other people wounded, police say

​

A teenager was killed and four other people were injured Monday during a shooting at a Philadelphia bus stop, police said.

The shooting occurred around 3:45 p.m. when a group of 15 to 20 people were boarding the bus on North Broad Street and West Godfrey Avenue when two people walked up and opened fire, the Philadelphia Police Department said.

Five people were shot, including the unidentified 17-year-old who was killed, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said. He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

“It definitely appears that this individual, our decedent, was targeted,” Bethel said at the scene.

Two women inside the bus were hit by gunfire, police said. A 49-year-old was struck in her right arm and a 71-year-old was shot in the head. They were both listed in stable condition.

The other victims include a 15-year-old boy who sustained a graze wound to his right shoulder while attempting to flee the chaotic scene.

As police were conducting an investigation, they discovered another boy, also 15, had arrived at the Einstein Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

He is expected to survive.

The bus driver pulled the bus away in an attempt to get away from the gunfire, police said. As many as 40 shots were fired, sources told Fox Philadelphia.

“This was a horrific incident that claimed one life and left several others injured, including two women on the Route 6 bus who were just trying to go about their day,” a statement from the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) to Fox News Digital stated. “All SEPTA customers should be able to feel safe while they are traveling.”

No arrests have been made. SEPTA said its police force will continue to work with Philadelphia authorities to address transit safety.