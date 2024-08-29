Philadelphia duo engaged in sexual activity before car rolled into Schuylkill River: police

​

A man and woman engaging in hanky-panky inside a vehicle were in for a surprise when the automobile they were in rolled into the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia Wednesday, according to police.

Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to reports a vehicle parked on Kelly Drive rolled into the river near the Columbia Bridge at about 4:45 a.m.

FOX 29 in Philadelphia reported that police allege a man and woman were engaged in sexual activity in the backseat when the woman accidentally caused the vehicle to shift gears and roll into the water.

They were able to escape the sinking automobile safely without injuries, police said.

The station also reported the vehicle, believed to be a Land Rover or Range Rover, was retrieved from the water around 9 a.m.

This is the second time within the last couple of weeks a vehicle rolled into the river from Kelly Drive. The previous time, no one was found inside the vehicle.