Philadelphia gas station owner hires security armed with AR-15s to protect store: ‘Tired of this nonsense’

A gas station owner in Philadelphia recently hired security guards armed with AR-15s or shotguns and decked out in Kevlar to protect his establishment from the city’s rampant crime.

Neil Patel, who runs a Karco gas station at Broad and Clearfield streets in North Philadelphia, said he recruited Pennsylvania S.I.T.E. state agents to protect his employees and customers after his store had been repeatedly ransacked, according to local Fox affiliate Fox 29.

“They are forcing us to hire the security, high-level security, state level,” Patel told the outlet. “We are tired of this nonsense; robbery, drug trafficking, hanging around, gangs.”

Patel explained he was finally moved to hire the armed security after young people recently vandalized his business and stole its ATM. He said his car has also been vandalized by criminals in the area.

“We wear Kevlar, we are trained, my guards go to training every other week, they’re proficient with [their guns] and with their taser, they know the law,” Chief Andre Boyer said.

Local residents and neighbors were reportedly of mixed opinion regarding Patel’s decision to deploy such heavily armed security.

“I listen to them, but according to some people, violent people, they carry the guns, they’re not afraid of them? This is the protection for the neighborhood and the customers,” said Patel.

Patel added that his business has stopped experiencing any incidents of loitering or other crimes since he beefed up security.