Philadelphia New Year’s Day violence leaves at least 9 people shot, including teen: Police

Within hours of Philadelphia ringing in the New Year, the city experienced a spate of gun violence that left at least nine people shot – including one teen, according to police.

A domestic dispute in the city’s Frankford neighborhood escalated to the city’s first reported shooting of 2023 within an hour of the clock striking midnight. Authorities told the outlet a woman twice shot a 30-year-old man allegedly attacking her. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported to a hospital where he was placed in stable condition. Police later arrested him.

As the hours dragged into the early morning, more shots were fired. At least five victims – including an 87-year-old woman – were struck by gunfire.

At about 1:45 a.m., police responded to Mercy Hospital for a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the neck in the 5600 block of Walnut Street. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was placed in stable condition.

Just after 2:30 a.m., police responded to a double shooting in the 1900 block of North 3rd Street. Two victims, a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old suffered gunshot wounds. Both were transported to an area hospital where they were placed in stable condition.

Among the eight shootings overnight, only one arrest has been made. Each shooting remains under investigation.