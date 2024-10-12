Philadelphia nurses struck by vehicle dropping off gunshot victim at hospital: police

​

A vehicle fleeing a Philadelphia hospital after dropping off a gunshot victim struck three nurses, injuring one critically, authorities said.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the incident occurred at 4:30 a.m. Saturday at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Authorities said that a person in a silver Jeep Cherokee dropped a 28-year-old gunshot victim at the hospital’s ambulance bay before fleeing the scene.

Three nurses rushed outside to assist the victim, when the driver of the Cherokee drove off, hitting the nurses and the gunshot victim.

One 36-year-old nurse was listed in critical condition with facial injuries and internal bleeding, police said. A 37-year-old nurse with head injuries, and a 51-year-old nurse with head and back injuries were listed in stable condition.

The 28-year-old shooting victim arrived with multiple gunshot wounds and may have sustained a head injury in the hit-and-run, police said.

The four victims are being treated at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

Police are actively searching for the driver of the Jeep Cherokee.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting or the driver is urged to contact police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).