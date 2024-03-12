Philadelphia police arrest two 18-year-olds in connection to SEPTA bus stop shooting, injuring 8 students

​

Philadelphia Police arrested two 18-year-old men in connection to a shooting that happened last Wednesday and injured eight high school students getting ready to board a SEPTA bus. At least two other suspects are still at large.

The shooting happened at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday at a SEPTA bus station near the intersection of Cottman and Rising Sun avenues, in the northeast portion of the city.

Several students from Northeast High School were getting ready to board a bus when three gunmen got out of a blue Hyundai Sonata, ran toward the students and opened fire with about 30 rounds before fleeing the scene. Eight students, including one girl and seven boys between the ages of 15-17, were struck multiple times by gunfire. One of the victims, a 16-year-old boy, was shot nine times in the torso.

An investigation into the shooting led to the arrests of Jamaal Tucker and Ahnile Buggs, both 18 years old.

The two men have been charged with attempted murder, eight counts of aggravated assault, eight counts of recklessly endangering another person and several other charges for their involvement in the shooting.

Police also identified the victims only by their ages, saying a 15-year-old male sustained two gunshot wounds to the left arm and one to the upper back; a 15-year-old male was shot once in the lower back; a 16-year-old male suffered gunshot wounds to the chest, right leg and right arm; a 16-year-old male sustained nine gunshots to the torso; a 16-year-old female was shot once in the buttocks and right thigh; a 17-year-old male was shot once in the left leg; a 16-year-old male was shot once in the left leg; and a 16-year-old was shot once in the upper back.

On Monday, Mayor Cherelle Parker was joined by Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, District Attorney Larry Krasner, and others, including representatives from the FBI and ATF, to announce progress in the investigation.

“I hear you. I hear you tell me you are afraid and concerned about riding SEPTA,” Parker told the people of Philadelphia, ensuring them they are being heard and that the city will not be broken by such violent acts.

She said the collaboration between the police department and all other agencies will continue to be standard operational procedures as long as violent crimes continue to occur in the city.

Bethel said the crime last Wednesday was “heinous,” requiring the department to make a “full court press” by reaching out to agencies like the FBI and ATF to track down the suspects.

The investigation led to the discovery of two stolen vehicles which were seized and searched for evidence. As a result of the evidence found, investigators developed suspects, and on Friday, police executed search warrants in several places and Tucker turned himself in.

Police said the investigation did not stop there, and another suspect was developed, leading to search and arrest warrants being served on Buggs.

Investigators allegedly recovered a loaded .40 caliber Glock pistol with a laser and Glock switch, turning the semi-automatic pistol into a fully-automatic pistol.

The gun was investigated by a firearms identification unit, and a preliminary investigation found the gun matched multiple bullet casings recovered from the crime scene.

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore told reporters investigators believe two of the four people that were in the blue Hyundai on the day of the shooting were in custody, adding they are not done.

Vanore said there are others, including suspects and those who aided or assisted them, who will be targeted next.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said his department, the police, and other agencies involved are not going to stop with two people getting arrested, or even just four involved in this particular crime. Instead, he said, everyone involved in the investigation will not be done until any group involved in violent acts like the shooting at the bus stop are stopped.

Krasner encouraged anyone who may have been a witness to the crime to reach out to the Philadelphia Police Department first, then his office. But for those involved, he had another message.

“Get smart, turn yourself in,” he said.