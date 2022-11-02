Philadelphia police make 4th arrest in high school ambush shooting after football scrimmage; 5th teen at large

​

A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection to September’s ambush shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that killed a 14-year-old and wounded four other teenagers after a football scrimmage.

Philadelphia police announced on Tuesday the arrest of a 16-year-old male in connection to the Sept. 27 shooting outside of Roxborough High School. He is the fifth person authorities have identified as involved in the incident.

One 16-year-old suspect – the first to be identified in connection to the case – remains at large and is a fugitive as of Tuesday, Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore tweeted.

Authorities said five people jumped from a parked SUV and opened fire on teens who were walking away from an athletic field at the high school. Nicholas Elizalde, 14, of suburban Havertown, was killed, and three other teens were wounded and rushed to a hospital. One was treated at the scene.

Police have said they don’t believe Elizalde was one of the intended targets of the attack.

One of the shooters chased a 17-year-old victim down the street, striking him with shots to the leg and arm, and tried to fire as he stood over the victim, but the gun either jammed or was out of bullets, police said.

Police have said they were seeking a total of six suspects: five shooters and a driver.

At the time, they said four suspects had been identified and that those individuals would face charges of murder, four counts of aggravated assault, firearms crimes and other counts.

Yaaseen Bivins, 21, as well as a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old had since already been arrested.

Last week, the Justice Department charged Samir Ahmad, 29, of Philadelphia, with firearms trafficking and selling firearms to a person unlawfully in the U.S., arising from his sale of two semi-automatic pistols to a confidential informant while employed as a Deputy Sheriff with the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office. He has since been terminated.

FOX 29 Philadelphia reported that theguns sold during the transaction were traced and found to have been used in the deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School.

The shooting drew national attention around the U.S. amid a string of mass shootings and also came just after Philadelphia surpassed 400 homicides for the year, only slightly behind the pace of last year’s toll, which ended up being the highest in at least six decades.

Hours before the shooting, Mayor Jim Kenney, a Democrat, signed an order banning guns and deadly weapons from the city’s indoor and outdoor recreational spaces, including parks, basketball courts and pools.

A judge barred the city from enforcing that order, siding with a legal challenge citing a state law that prevents any city or county from passing gun-control measures, according to The Associated Press.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.